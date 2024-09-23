John Gilligan is the interim Rangers chairman | SNS Group

The Rangers leader has made a confession about Celtic.

Interim Rangers chairman John Gilligan says player trading and Champions League football are the way for them to catch up with Celtic.

The Light Blues trail their rivals by five points in the Premiership this season and have won the title once since their return to the top flight. It is a time of change in the boardroom, with chairman John Bennett stepping down for health reasons and CEO James Bisgrove leaving for Saudi Arabia earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked if there was a significant gap between Rangers and Celtic, interim powerbroker Gilligan admitted they were the chasers at present with two clear routes to making that up. He said: “History tells you that happens.

“Sometimes we are ahead, sometimes Celtic are ahead. At the moment we are chasing. There is no argument there, I am not stupid enough to say otherwise. But we will keep chasing.

“Player trading is the biggest success and qualification for the Champions League. It is a kind of Catch 22 – player trading gets you income, Champions League gets you income. When you fail to get it, it is difficult because Scottish football’s level of support, TV, sponsorship etc, you just can’t compare it to England’s. So it is always a challenge, of course it is. It is all about the squad and bringing in players and winning your matches and moving forward.”

Gilligan also revealed more cash is coming into Rangers, amid former chairman Dave King’s wishes to return to the Ibrox helm. He added: “There is fresh investment coming in to the club. But in fairness Dave is talking about fresh investment, but he doesn’t want to invest. I am not quite sure where he means the investment is going to come from. There will be investment.