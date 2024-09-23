He swapped Rangers for Birmingham City this summer - but his Ibrox experience is helping him with the same relentless demand. Ben Davies, alongside winger Scott Wright, has left Ibrox for Birmingham City in League One down south. The Blues have found themselves in the third tier after relegation from the Championship but they have spent big in search of an immediate return. They have yet to lose a game this season in the league and he made his first start since moving from Rangers in a 2-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday. He came in for Krystian Bielik and helped secure a first clean sheet of the season for his new club. Davies’ team are expected to win every match they play, just like Rangers who deal with the same demands in the Premiership. That experience at Ibrox is helping Davies adapt to life at Birmingham City as he opens up on the standards he’s seeing. He told Birmingham Live: “It took a suspension for me to get my chance and I knew I needed a good performance to stake my claim, and I’m happy with how me and the team did. Going up to Rangers has helped me deal with that expectation and pressure of winning every game. “It’s made me more comfortable with that situation. I’ve had good life experiences, plenty of football clubs and plenty of loans. I'm quite an experienced player now and I feel like I can implement that into the team. “The standard in training is excellent. The lads have been doing really well. Obviously I want to play every game but it takes time to get up to the standard and intensity the manager wants to work at. We’re a close squad and I feel like everyone wants each other to do well, whether you’re playing or not, because you know that next week you could be in the team.”