Falkirk boss John McGlynn has addressed the growing rumblings over Keelan Adams amid reported Rangers and Leeds United interest.

The right-back has enjoyed a fantastic rise after featuring for the likes of Hearts as a youngster. He has made his way up from playing for West of Scotland outfit Glasgow University as a student and then featured for Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in the fifth tier of Scottish football after signing for the Bairns on an initial two-and-a-half-year contract. Now in the Scottish Championship, a three-tier jump, he has been one of the Bairns’ best players in their push for promotion to the Premiership.

McGlynn has now fronted up the rumours to the Falkirk Herald, wiith Rangers said to have watched the player and Leeds United lurking in the background. He says it would be disappointing where there no interest in Adams but the Bairns are in no need to sell, meaning the rules are that a tantalising offer will be needed to tempt a sale.

The boss said: “I’d be surprised if there wasn't (interest) in Keelan because he has been so good. I’d be disappointed if there was no interest. Whether it materialises into anything, who knows. Certainly, no one has came to me yet an enquired.

“We’re very happy with Keelan and that’s what we extended his contract by a year. We hope for him to be here for the foreseeable and certainly beyond this window. It is all good so far.

“We’ve brought in money financially from our cup runs and our fans backing. We’ve played Celtic and Hearts and that has brought in money – we don’t need to sell.”