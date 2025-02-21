Rangers and Leeds United could be fighting for supremacy in 49ers eyes - but Celtic still hold a key upper hand.

A finance expert says there are merits to a Rangers takeover by 49ers Enterprises - but issues relating to Leeds United and Celtic could arise.

Current shareholders are anticipated to sell all, or part, of their stake in the Premiership club during weeks and months ahead. The American group who run NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers and now run Leeds United south of the border would acquire more than 50% of the Rangers shares.

Paraag Marathe, the Leeds United chairman and a driving force behind 49ers Enterprises which is the investment wing of the 49ers NFL franchise, has emerged as a key face in the talks. Finance expert Kieran Maguire has weighed in on what it could all means for the future at Rangers.

CEO challenge

Patrick Stewart has come in at Rangers as CEO after time at Manchester United. He has been backed to handle the challenges that come with a possible multi-club model. Maguire told Sky Sports: “Having an American consortium, especially with the enthusiasm for American investors in both Scottish and English football has merits.

“You've got the strength of the dollar. You've got the fact that there's a lot of very wealthy people in America due to the success of the economy over the last decade or two, It does indicate that there's an opportunity here. And of course, Rangers is an iconic football club with a history and heritage which would attract many, many American investors.

“I think it's been difficult internally to get agreement in terms of the direction of the club. But there have been some changes at board level. They've now got Patrick Stewart as one of the chiefs there.

“He's come from Manchester United, so he's used to dealing with complex footballing issues and duel owners. Getting all the directors to row in the same direction, getting all of the investors to be willing to put the same amount of money into the club when cash has been required, I think has been challenging in the past. And that takes some of the direction away from the club.

“So if they can get agreement, and I think it will be challenging but not impossible, then having a single party with the controlling interest allows the club to go forwards with a strategy and a culture which can be including everybody on board.”

Celtic advantage

Maguire also thinks a deal could see Leeds United and Rangers competing for top dog status in 49ers eyes, but Celtic still hold a major financial upper hand due to the Champions League. He added: “I think when you've got two clubs with as passionate a fan base as Leeds United and Rangers, I think they would both want to be seen to be top dog in terms of where the attention of the owners and the investment is going to be.

“And I think that could be the only complication, but I think that's something which can be easily overcome, given the professionalism that we've seen from American investors to date. I think Rangers are in a league where as far as their fan base is concerned, if you're second, you're nowhere.

“So it is a case of challenging Celtic at present. And I think there's no doubt that Celtic are ahead of Rangers both on and off the pitch in terms of finances and in terms of success as far as the Scottish Premiership and European football is concerned in recent years.

“So from an investment point of view, you've got to put the money in to increase the quality of the playing staff and on the back of that, get the results, which could potentially give Rangers a chance of winning the Premiership. And from that, of course, European football in terms of the Champions League and for every 22 pence that you get in the Europa League, you're getting 100 in the Champions League. So Celtic will have a significant advantage.”