Rangers legend would consider Ibrox return as he issues 'might come soon' coaching confession
Allan McGregor has refused to rule out a potential return to Rangers in a coaching capacity - but stressed he’s not actively seeking a role at the moment.
The Ibrox legend decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 41 last year without officially announcing his retirement after a stellar career, the majority of which was spent with his boyhood club where he emerged through the academy system. He made over 500 appearances for the Light Blues and was subsequently inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.
McGregor appeared as a guest on the “Golf Life” podcast hosted by Jimmy Bullard and Tubes earlier this week and was asked if he would consider heading back to his former club as a coach. But he hinted he won’t be pushing for it any time soon when put on the spot.
“If the question got asked,” he responded. “Coaching? I feel like I want to want to do it rather than people say 'you've got the experience, you should do it'. That time might come soon but I am just enjoying myself.”
Quizzed about his most memorable games as a Rangers player, McGregor said: “It's a difficult question because there are so many good memories. I think any time you win a trophy is always good. Obviously beating your rivals is always good as well.
“I had some good European runs. Got to the UEFA Cup Final a couple of years ago, unfortunately we couldn't win, but still what we done in that season was incredible, the teams we beat. In this day in age, with the budget the club has to get there was incredible.”
