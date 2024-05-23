Rangers manager Philippe Clement with players following a midweek win over Dundee

Rangers will have transfer decisions to make over the coming months.

Rangers have been urged to make a move for promising Scottish talents in the transfer window.

Philippe Clement’s side have a chance to put a disappointing end to the Premiership campaign - where Celtic won the title - behind them on Saturday. They face the Hoops in a first Old Firm Scottish Cup final since 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attentions will then turn to the transfer window and a big rebuild is en-route, with senior stars out of contract and stars like Brazilian left-back Jefte likely to arrive. Ibrox favourite Derek Ferguson believes homegrown talent is something that must be targeted.

Already this week, Rangers have been linked with signing academy graduate and current Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly. While he doesn’t think a move for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron will happen, Ferguson reckons it’s the promising mould that should be sought, and there’s a chance to make big money with future sell on potential.

He told Ibrox News: “There’s a few good, young Scottish boys. There’s Lennon Miller who’s at Motherwell, there’s a few, and you should be targeting them.

“You see if you miss them in terms of bringing them into your academy and bringing them on then you should maybe be looking at some of these other academies that are blooding these young boys. Lennon Miller is only 17 – you talk about Barron, I don’t think Barron would come anyway there’s that obvious dislike between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But you look at these guys and you think you’ve got the tools you could work with, you could bring them on. We need the very best young Scottish players – I’m talking under 20 – bring them to the club, make them better and obviously if you get that sell on value that’s great.