Rangers ‘level of entitlement’ blasted as ‘incredible’ by pundit after Celtic defeat

Former Hearts and Manchester United midfielder Michael Stewart wasn’t holding back his feeling about the Ibrox side’s letter of complaint to the SFA.

The fallout from the weekend’s action at Celtic Park has continued and all the discussion continues to be around the disallowed goal from Alfredo Morelos in the first half and the other apparently contentious decisions in the match.

Rangers were apparently so aggrieved by the performance of referee Kevin Clancy and his team that they penned a letter to the SFA in complaint of the decision making. Following that, the reaction from across social media has been constant and now one well known pundit has had his say.

Michael Stewart, the former Hearts and Manchester United midfielder best known for his work on BBC Sportscene and Viaplay, has taken to Twitter to describe the ‘level of entitlemnt’ from Rangers as ‘incredible’. The 42-year old has never been shy of voicing his opinion and this is not be the first time he has crossed swords with Gers supporters.

He wrote: “Rangers level of entitlement is incredible. Writing letters wanting explanations and apologies for one perceived mistake. I must have missed the numerous other clubs letters this season. St.J must surely have done it after their game at Ibrox.”

As expected, Stewart’s comments have been divisive with replies and quote tweets both supporting his point of view and decrying it. The crux of the issue comes down to the first half decision to disallow a goal from Alfredo Morelos after he was adjudged to have followed Celtic’s Alistair Johnson prior to knocking the ball past Joe Hart.