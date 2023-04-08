Sky Sports pundits have been discussing the key decisions from Celtic’s Old Firm win over Rangers.

Pundits Kris Boyd and James McFadden have been discussing the key decisions during Saturday’s Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos had a goal chalked off for a foul at the back post, while Jota also had one chalked off for an alleged handball in the build-up, but neither decision was correct, according to the Sky Sports pundits.

Speaking about the Morelos goal, Boyd said: “This one, that is a goal. I don’t care what anybody says. Alistair Johnston there, both of them, it’s a contact sport. Johnston realises he is underneath the ball and decides to throw himself down. It’s the slightest of touches. Is it enough to make you fall over the way he did? I’m not sure.

“I think the referee is quick to his whistle rather than letting it play out. It’s a contact sport at the end of the day. We are now in a situation where every time you see a handball in the box it is a penalty kick, and this here, I’m sorry, it’s a goal.”

McFadden then jumped in to discuss the Jota goal, claiming that decision was also wide of the mark.

“That’s the wrong decision, but what I will say, is that you will get the captain and the manager coming out saying the Celtic goal shouldn’t stand. It clearly didn’t hit his hand,” he added. “If that goes against you, you come out and say you haven’t seen the incident back, but there has to be consistency there as well.

