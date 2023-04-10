Celtic ‘expecting’ interest in midfielder as Rangers urged to make transfer moves

Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Celtic and Rangers as they prepare for their next Scottish Premiership games

Celtic beat Rangers 3-2 at Ibrox this weekend to significantly boost their title charge. The Hoops’ next game in the Scottish Premiership is against Kilmarnock away on Sunday.

The Gers, on the other hand, are in action at Ibrox against St Mirren as they look to bounce back. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the pair...

Celtic brace themselves

Celtic are ‘expecting’ bids for midfielder Matt O’Riley at the end of this season, according to a report by Football Insider. The 22-year-old, who is a former Denmark youth international, is apparently being watched by Premier League and Championship clubs ahead of the next transfer window.

He made the switch to Glasgow in 2022 having previously been on the books at Fulham and MK Dons. He has since become a key player for Ange Postecoglou’s side and has chipped in with six goals and 12 assists in 63 games in all competitions.

Rangers urged to add reinforcements

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller doesn’t believe their current squad is too far off being able to challenge for top spot again. They are set to miss out on the title again this year and are now 12 points off the summit.

