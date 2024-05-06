The star is out of contract

Rangers have been touted as a possible landing spot for Paddy McNair as he prepares to leave Middlesbrough.

The versatile player who can play in defence or defensive midfield has announced he is leaving the Championship club. He started his career at Manchester United before making a move to Sunderland, with Boro signing him from the Black Cats in the summer of 2018 for around £5m.

After six years in red, he’ll move on for a new challenge. Where he goes next is now up for debate and it has been suggested in the Belfast Telegraph that Rangers are ‘linked’ with making a move for him. Italian side Como and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel are also mentioned as landing spots.

There is a reason why a move to Rangers would perhaps work for McNair. It is suggested in the report he is a boyhood fan of the Ibrox fan and that a transfer is ‘likely to appeal.’

McNair posted on Instagram: “After six years and 219 appearances, my time (at Middlesbrough) has come to an end. Big thank you to all of the players, staff and the fans for the support throughout the years. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

After winning Middlesbrough’s Player of the Year in the 2020/21 season, he has stayed with the club but made just 25 appearances in this campaign with injuries a roadblock to progress. The former Man Utd and Sunderland man has won 67 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring six goals.

