Rangers fans display a banner which reads 'Green Brigade Serial Losers Of Banners'

Rangers ultras group, the Union Bears, took aim at Celtic’s Green Brigade by unveiling ‘stolen’ banners and declaring “Glasgow is Blue” during Sunday’s 4-1 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock.

The Light Blues fan group taunted their rivals by holding aloft several banners that had previously been displayed by the Hoops group at a recent match as they mocked Gers manager Philippe Clement after claiming that his team were ‘moral champions’ of the last Old Firm derby, which ended in a 3-3 draw. They also branded the Ibrox club ‘serial losers’.

The Union Bears had alleged ‘stolen’ the banners before proceeding to rearrange the signs so that it read 'Green Brigade. Serial losers of banners', with another part of the banner on display upside down.

An image was posted by an ultras page on X. They wrote: “Union Bears (Rangers) with stolen Green Brigade (Celtic) banners for the derby next week.”