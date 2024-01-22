The forward has returned to Ibrox early after suffering a thigh injury while representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers loanee Abdallah Sima "wants to continue" at Ibrox because he is enjoying his time at the club so much, his agent claims.

The 22-year-old forward, who is due to return to Glasgow for treatment this week after suffering a thigh injury on national team duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, is the Gers' second top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions and joint top league scorer with 10 to his name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton player has been an important member of Philippe Clement's side this term and discussions over a permanent deal are due to take place, with Sima believed to keen on extending his stay at the club. That's according to his France-based agent Bathie Toure, who revealed in an interview in Senegal how much the attacker is enjoying his time with Rangers.

Loading....

On the prospect of moving to the Glasgow giants long-term, Toure hinted: "Abdallah Sima is good at Rangers and wants to continue there. He likes the atmosphere at the club and wants to continue to evolve as a player. Abdallah is currently the most exciting young Senegalese player. He is a hard worker and has been looked after well in his career.

"At the moment, he is happy because he is playing every week at Rangers. He feels comfortable there and it is definitely his wish to stay. We will see what happens at the end of his loan."

It comes after Clement confirmed he had been in contact with Sima over the injury setback sustained in training last Wednesday, with the player having not been involved in Senegal's opening two matches of the tournament in the Ivory Coast. He was an unused substitute during the 3-0 win over Gambia but was absent from the matchday squad to face Cameroon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the injury news, the Belgian boss admitted he was keen for the player to make a speedy return to enable Rangers medical staff to assess the injury Clement stated: "I have been in contact with him already. He is going to come back as fast as possible to make a good assessment and to see how long he will be out. It is always dangerous to hear those things when they happen when they are not here. I always like to hear my medical staff and what they think about things so Abda is going to come back as fast as possible."

An official statement released by the Senegalese Football Association warned Sima could be facing “a long period of unavailability” after being sent home from the national team camp. It read: "Furthermore the FSF informs that player Abdallah Sima left the den today after passing examinations following an injury contracted during training on Wednesday.