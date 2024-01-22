FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup rates the 22-year-old as one of the Danish league's top players in his position

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers-bound target Mohammed Diomande has earned a glowing review as "one of the best midfielders" in the Danish Superliga by FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Ivorian playmaker is reportedly on the verge of becoming Philippe Clement's second signing of the January transfer window after Fabio Silva's arrival on loan from Premier League side Wolves. According to Danish outlet BT, the Ibrox side have agreed a fee with Nordsjaelland for the 22-year-old, who is expected to fly back to Europe early from their USA mid-season training camp to finalise a deal before next week's deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diomande has made 20 appearances for the Tigers this season, but hasn't scored for his club since May despite previously boasting a decent goal scoring record. With John Lundstram and Ryan Jack both out of contract at the end of the season, the youngster would strengthen Clement's midfield options and become the Belgian's first permanent recruit in the process.

Loading....

And Nordsjaelland manager Thorup leapt to the player's defence last month after being quizzed about the Diomande's lack of goals so far this term. He believes Ivory Coast Under-23 star is already one of the Danish top-flight's standout players in his position.

Speaking in December, Thorup said: "Instead of talking about his scoring statistics, why don't we look at the statistics about how many defensive tackles he makes? Then it would be turned into a positive story.

"Listen, Mohammed is one of the best midfielders in Denmark. He has been absolutely fantastic for us this season and I hope that most people can see that."

Who is Mohamed Diomande?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diomande was born in Abidjan on October 30, 2001 and grew up in Wassakara in the Yopougon suburb of the Ivorian capital. He began his youth career in the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana - a successful youth system for African prodigies that has produced stars including West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus and AZ Alkmaar winger Ibrahim Sadiq.

Having made his professional debut in central midfielder for Nordsjaelland against AC Horsens in February 2020, Diomande has since amassed 111 appearances for the club in total, registering 12 goals and 14 assists. His former head coach Flemming Pedersen previously described him as a "good dribbler" and "physically strong" and tipped him to become "one of our most important players" once he had adjusted to style of football.

The rising talent continues to be a real asset for Nordsjaelland and started four of their Europa Conference League group stage matches, including a starring role in the 6-1 thrashing over Turkish giants Fenerbahce back in November.

What position does he play?

Rangers already have a plethora of midfielders in their ranks but uncertainty over player contracts and injuries are likely to mean Diomande will be handed a chance to make his presence felt when he jets into Glasgow Airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He often tends to take up a more creative role in the middle of the park similar to how Nicolas Raskin often plays. Despite his lack of goals this season, his influence cannot be underestimated if you delve into his stats. Naturally left footed, Diomande has a passing accuracy of 88.7 per cent from 551 completed passes, according to Fotmob.

Transfermarkt estimates his market value at £2.5million. Diomande has just under a year remaining on his current deal, meaning Rangers could look to secure a cut-price deal for his services.

How close is Diomande to joining Rangers?

Previously linked with German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, who boast one of the strongest scouting networks in European football, and Union Berlin, Diomande looks almost certain to be on his way to Ibrox this month based on latest reports.

Gers manager Philippe Clement is beginning to accelerate his push for January reinforcements and is expected to utilise the youngster as a number eight, similar to the position he features in for Nordsjaelland. He excels in driving forward with the ball from deeper-lying positions.