Rangers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by lower league Queen’s Park

Philippe Clement’s future as Rangers boss is understood to be close to breaking point after Sunday’s shock cup exit against second-tier side Queen’s Park.

The Light Blues are now out of the Scottish Cup after a lacklustre round-of-16 exit and have very little chance of winning the Scottish Premiership title after falling a massive 13 points behind rivals Celtic in the title race. The Gers were also beaten by the Hoops in the final of the League Cup in December after an agonising penalty shoot-out loss which saw Clement fail to defend the one trophy he had guided his team to last season.

Rangers have fallen even further behind Celtic after flirting with the title last season - and the gulf between the two sides appears to be growing at this moment in time. However, the Belgian’s only respite at this moment in time appears to be his side’s impressive campaign in the Europa League.

The Light Blues sneaked into the round-of-16 with an eighth place finish with 14 points from eight matches. They finished above the likes of Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht and FCSB on goal difference and recorded notable victories against the likes of Nice, Union Saint Gilloise, FCSB and Malmo while claiming notable draws against Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs and Europa Conference League holders Olympiakos.

Mick Brown, a former chief scout for Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers, understands that this is Clement's last remaining ‘get out of jail card.’

Brown told Football Insider: “His position at Rangers always looks vulnerable to me. You’re always at risk as a manager when results aren’t going your way.They qualified for the next round of the Europa League, and that might be his get out of jail free card which keeps him in the job for now.

“But if they lose their next game in Europe, then I expect he will be sacked.They’re 13 points behind Celtic, they’ve been knocked out of the Scottish Cup, then if they blow it in Europe too, things aren’t looking good. That’s when these things tend to happen.

“While they’re still in Europe, there’s still an outside bit of hope that they can maybe do something special.But they don’t strike me as a side who can handle pressure, and disaster results like that one against Queens Park don’t surprise me.It always feels like there’s a nightmare around the corner there.”

When is Rangers’ next Europa League game?

Rangers will face either the winner of either FC Twente vs Bodo/Glimt or the winner of Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht in the round-of-16.

The Europa League last-16 takes place across Thursday 6 and Thursday 13 March. As the seeded team, Rangers are guaranteed to play away in the first leg and at home in the all-important second match.

Rangers have never previously won the Europa League but did reach the final of the competition under Walter Smith and under Giovanni van Bronckhorst . Smith’s Light Blues were beaten 2-0 by Zenit St Petersburg in the final of the 2008 competition and went all the way to penalties against Eintrancht Frankfurt 14 years later.