A look at the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic

With protests rife at both Glasgow sides, the Old Firm clubs are currently being shown up by Hearts, who sit top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers face Livingston on Sunday in a match which is the latest must-win for Russell Martin, if he wants to keep his job. The Europa League defeat to Genk led to more calls at Ibrox for the Rangers boss to be sacked after their worst to a season for 47 years. A goal from former Celtic striker, Oh Hyeon-gyu was enough to give the Belgian side all three points.

On the other side of the city, Celtic were held to a goalless draw against a well organised Hibs defence. Despite creating numerous chances, it wasn’t to be on the day for the Celts, who couldn’t break David Gray’s men down. There was a silent protest at Celtic Park against the club’s hierarchy as supporters stayed quiet until the 12th minute. However, the subject of which was in America watching the Ryder Cup.

Here’s a look at the latest news coming out of both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Tottenham could recall Rangers loanee

Since joining Rangers from Spurs on loan in the summer, Mikey Moore has struggled to get up to speed with the Scottish game. The 18-year old winger is yet to register a goal or assist in seven appearances. Despite his poor form, according to Football Insider, Tottenham may be recalling the youngster.

Spurs have the option to recall Moore mid-season and take him back, however the more likely scenario is they’ll loan him out to another club. Birmingham and Middlesbrough were also in the running to sign him in the summer. Perhaps Moore’s poor form is the reason Thomas Frank wants to recall him, as he may feel a move elsewhere will be better for the winger’s development.

Since signing for Rangers, whether it be on the left or the right, Moore has at times looked lost in Russell Martin’s system. However, Ibrox fans will be hoping with a run of games under his belt, Moore can live up to his ‘wonder-kid’ status.

Desmond spotted at Ryder Cup

While Celtic fans protest at Parkhead their majority shareholder, Dermot Desmond has been spotted enjoying the golf at the Ryder Cup. The eagerly-anticipated, iconic tournament started on Friday in America.

The Irishman was pictured there as Celtic fans protest against him, Peter Lawwell and the rest of the board, following their failures to back Brendan Rodgers in the summer transfer window. To get their attention, Hoops fans performed a silent protest against Hibs as they stayed quiet until the 12th minute, indicating that they are the 12th man.

Protests are set to continue for Celtic’s matches against Braga and Motherwell, as the board are yet to respond to an open-letter they sent them earlier this month. A statement from the Celtic Fan Collective read: “the silences are designed to reinforce the importance of Celtic fans to Celtic Football Club by demonstrating how a silent stadium is in nobody's interest.”