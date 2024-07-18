Philippe Clement. | Getty Images

Rangers are in the hunt for some new signings this summer

Rangers have made an ‘offer’ for Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, according to Spanish news outlet Que Deportes.

Philippe Clement’s side are interested in luring the La Liga man over to Scotland this summer and have proposed that they share the player’s salary with his parent club for next season.

Que Deportes claim Alaves and Olympiacos are also in the frame for his signature in this window.

Rangers could see Jordan as someone to bolster their midfield options.

The 30-year-old, who has played for Sevilla since 2019, has fallen down the pecking order over recent times.

He broke into the first-team at Espanyol in 2014 as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Real Vallodolid in his early career to get some experience under his belt.

Jordan had an impressive two year stint at Eibar from 2017 to 2019 before Sevilla swooped in for him.

He has since made 198 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with seven goals.

However, he featured only eight times last term and has slipped out of favour.

A potential exit is on the cards for the player over the coming weeks but to where is yet to be known.

Rangers have emerged as a potential next destination and he would be an impressive coup if they were able to get him. He would also inject more quality into their ranks.

Clement has recently hinted that he wants more additions and said: “We need to [add to the squad] We need extra bodies and extra quality to be successful.

“I always believe that with your squad you can succeed, because otherwise you cannot get results against Real Madrid with a team like Brugge. Everyone said that was impossible. But if you don’t believe it is possible, it will never happen. So it’s about the mindset of the players.

“They must believe in themselves and be hungry to become better because it’s not only about quality, it’s about work rate, it’s about mentality, it’s about what you do every day.

“I’ve seen players that are now better than they were six months ago. We’ve been working hard for that kind of mindset in all the players who have come in. We want them all ambitious to become better and with all the staff together we can give them the tools to become better.

“So in that way, I believe that with whatever squad we have at that moment will have the ability to qualify. But everybody needs to be at their top and the more quality you have, the better your chance.”

Jordan is under contract at Sevilla until 2027 meaning that they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon.

A loan switch would be ideal for Rangers if they were able to agree something. Getting him on a temporary basis would mean they wouldn’t have to fork out a hefty transfer fee.

Their chances of getting him will depend on how high his wages are though.