Sam Lammers has turned down an offer to return to the Eredivisie.

The latest transfer headlines from Glasgow as Celtic close in on a Joe Hart replacement and a Rangers forward rejects a move away from Ibrox

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has successfully passed his Celtic medical in Italy as he closes in on a reunion with Brendan Rodgers.

Danish outlet TipsBladet understands that the 105-time Denmark international is on the verge of completing his move to Parkhead and just needs to agree a few fine details before officially being presented to the fans as a Celtic player.

International football correspondent Farzam Abolhosseini explained: “The mandatory medical check-up was to take place in Italy, and it has gone completely according to plan, so on Thursday he will meet his new teammates in the United States, where Celtic is at a training camp.”

Schmeichel joins the Hoops as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Belgian giants Anderlecht. The 37-year-old played 31 league matches last season and enjoyed a steady campaign as his team secured a third place finish in the league.

The talented goalkeeper arrives as a replacement for former England international Joe Hart, who retired after three hugely successful seasons at Parkhead. Schmeichel is expected to sign a one-year deal at Celtic which also includes an option for an additional year.

He offers Celtic a wealth of experience as the Hoops target a fourth consecutive title defence. The veteran has 22 years of experience in football and followed in the footsteps of his father, Euro 92 winner Peter Schmeichel, by signing a professional contract with Manchester City in 2002 at just 16-years of age.

Schmeichel made his professional debut four years later during a loan spell in League Two with Darlington before also gaining experience in two stints at Bury. This move will mark Schmeichel’s second spell in Scotland, having briefly been the first choice at Falkirk during a loan spell in the 2006/07 season.

Schmeichel was handed his first opportunity to play for Manchester City in the 2007/08 season and went on to forge a successful career with the likes of Cardiff City, Coventry, Notts County and Leeds United but is best remembered for his incredible 11-year stint with Leicester City. In total, Schmeichel made 414 appearances for the Foxes in an incredible decade for the club as they won promotion from the Championship and followed it with an historic Premier League title, a FA Cup victory and an incredible run to the Champions League quarter-final.

The goalkeeper has captained both Leicester and Denmark during his career and is expected to be a strong presence in the dressing room moving forward.

Rangers forward prices himself out of move back to Netherlands

Sam Lammers may receive a second chance to prove himself at Rangers after reportedly pricing himself out of a move back to the Netherlands this summer.

Record Sport understands that Lammers was demanding wages that were almost three times the average amount given to players at Utrecht after a successful six-month loan spell which saw him score 11 goals in 20 appearances at Stadion Galgenwaard.

The Dutch outfit had reportedly been willing to meet Rangers’ £2.7m price tag for the player but hopes of a deal have now reportedly collapsed as Lammers is reluctant to accept wages that are lower than the amount he is receiving at Rangers, particularly when he has three years remaining on his deal at Ibrox.

Lammer was signed by Michael Beale for a fee of around £3m last summer. He played 31 games across all competitions in the first half of the season, but struggled to make the grade after registering just two goals and two assists in his opening six months.

The 27-year-old is not thought to be a part of Philippe Clement’s plans for next season as the Belgian aims to freshen up the striking department for the 2024/25 season.