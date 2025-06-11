Rangers have been tipped to go into free agency and after a transfer move for a star leaving Manchester United

A former scout at Manchester United says Rangers are looking at a deal for a player leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The Premier League side, like those at Ibrox, are looking at a squad overhaul after a disappointing campaign could not be overshadowed by Europa League progress. Man Utd have already confirmed a raft of exits including experienced defensive pair Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Christian Eriksen is another who is confirmed to be on the move once his contract comes to a close. Ex Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Rangers are one of the clubs considering a move for the Danish international previously of Tottenham and Inter as they ponder free agent options. They have been linked with a number of veteran stars with Leicester City defender Conor Coady and free agent forward Jamie Vardy both recently touted.

He told Football Insider: “Rangers have to be clever in the transfer market. They have to assess where they can get players who will lift the quality in the squad and help to close the gap to Celtic, but won’t cost too much money. From what I hear, they will look to explore the free agent market because there’s some quality there.

“They’re considering whether to take a chance on somebody like Christian Eriksen. He’s into his 30s now, he’s not going to get box to box, but he can pass and manipulate the ball in ways that their current crop of players can’t do. After leaving Man United, he’ll be looking for a new club and Rangers is an interesting opportunity.

“He could become an orchestrator in the middle of the park, if they can get runners around him and let him focus on what he can do in possession. On the other side of it, they have to consider he’ll probably be on high wages and might not have the legs any more if that’s what they want. But it’s move they’re looking at and one they might decide is worth the risk and worth the gamble.”

What Christian Eriksen said of Man Utd exit

Eriksen scored a goal in the final game of the 24/25 season against Aston Villa and said after the match: “I think that is also why Bruno Fernandes gave me a penalty as a nice farewell. I think we did it today for the fans. It has been a tough season, but I am going to wish them all the best. It is an incredible stadium, an incredible club and I have no doubt I will be back at some point. It has been an exciting few years being in this stadium and playing for this club. I have enjoyed it and I take a lot of good memories with me.”

On his future, Eriksen said: “First of all, a holiday and relax, and then the national team. Then I will see what the future holds. I am still fit to play."