Everton and Newcastle United have both been rumoured as possible interested parties in a Rangers star.

A Rangers transfer fear has been cast over a star attracting reported interest from the likes of Everton and Newcastle United this January window.

There have been plenty of exit rumours surrounding certain players around Ibrox. Cyriel Dessers is one man touted with a move abroad while Alex Lowry has confirmed his move to Wycombe Wanderers after failing to build on his first-team breakthrough.

Tom Lawrence, Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and others could also find themselves on the sale rail. One player Rangers won’t want to lose is a man who Everton and Newcastle United are said to have put on their radar as per claims close to home and abroad.

Hamza Igamane took time to break into Philippe Clement’s team but is now the undisputed number one striker amid competition from Cyriel Dessers and Danilo. Derek Ferguson, a former Rangers midfielder, keeps a close eye on his old team and knows there will be interest in Igamane.

The likes of the Premier League duo are two sides he knows could sign the Moroccan if two conditions are met. Ferguson told Ibrox News in reference to their reporting over possible Everton or Newcastle United raids for Igamane: “Rangers could absolutely lose Igamane to one of those two clubs.

“If an offer is made and the money is right, Rangers can’t really stand in his way. The frustration is that, and this is where Clement has to come under the spotlight, Igamane should have been used a little bit quicker in the XI.

“When you’ve got a guy with undoubted quality, who can do things off the cuff and win you games, it’s no surprise other teams are looking at him. He’s flying at the moment and you can see why other clubs would be attracted to him.

“Until the window closes, there’s a real possibility Igamane could leave. But money talks, and English clubs have money. Rangers wouldn’t be able to knock that back.”