Rangers continue their Europa League adventure with a challenging test against French side Lyon

Two-time Europa League finalists Rangers will look to continue their excellent winning start to this year’s competition when they play host to French giants Lyon in tomorrow night’s glamour tie.

The Light Blues opened their Europa League campaign in style by becoming the first Scottish side to win in Malmo for 54 years, with Nedim Bajrami and Ross McCausland grabbing the goals. The result lifted the mood around Ibrox after a substandard start to this season’s Scottish Premiership title bid.

As it stands, Rangers are ranked sixth in the league phase at the end of matchday one, leaving them level on points and goal difference with Lyon - who started their campaign with a 2-0 victory at home to Europa Conference League winners Olympiakos.

Lyon, themselves, are looking for something of a pick me up in this competition and have started the new Ligue 1 campaign in poor form, winning just two of their opening six matches after defeats to Monaco, Rennes and Marseille.

Ahead of kick-off, Glasgow World has rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the game and how to watch Rangers on TV and online.

When is Rangers vs Lyon?

Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers play host to French heavyweights Lyon on Thursday 3 October. The Light Blues will be backed by a vociferous Ibrox crowd.

The match marks the first meeting between the two teams since a 1-1 draw in France back in December 2021. On that occasion Scott Wright opened the scoring for the visitors, who were swiftly pegged back by a Calvin Bassey own goal.

How to watch Rangers vs Lyon

TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports Ultimate will provide live coverage of Rangers’ blockbuster Europa League clash with Lyon.

Build-up to the game begins at 7pm, with the game itself getting underway at 8pm.

The streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK is discovery+, which allows fans to enjoy a subscription that includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination.

Rangers vs Lyon team news

Rangers will be without Danilo, Rabbi Matondo Ridvan Yilmaz and Oscar Cortes due to injury, while Mohamed Diomande is a doubt and faces a late fitness test after missing the win over Hibs with a knock.

Nedim Bajrami picked up a minor hamstring issue at the end of the victory over Malmo last week, but the midfielder was fit enough to come off the substitutes' bench for the second 45 minutes against Hibs and is believed to be in contention for a place in the starting lineup on Thursday.

As for Lyon, Moussa Niakhate watched on as an unused substitute against Toulouse after a spell out with a muscle injury, and it remains to be seen whether the centre-back will be ready in time to feature in some capacity on Thursday.