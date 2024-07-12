Rangers man wanted elsewhere with Philippe Clement 'looking' to sell

Rangers manager Philippe Clement | Getty Images

Rangers signed the attacker last year but his time in Scotland hasn't gone to plan

Rangers will reportedly be willing to sell Sam Lammers this summer for £2million.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Scottish Premiership giants are prepared to let him head out the exit door on a permanent basis in this window if his valuation is matched and are ‘looking’ to cash in. There ‘could’ be interest in him from some unnamed teams in Holland.

Rangers signed the forward, 27, last year to bolster their attacking department. He scored only two goals in 31 games though and was shipped out on loan to FC Utrecht in January for the second-half of the season.

He was able to find his feet in the Eredivisie and found the net on 10 occasions in 18 outings. However, he has now returned to Ibrox.

His future in Glasgow is up in the air and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football in the next campaign. If he was to leave, space and funds would be freed up in Philippe Clement’s ranks to bring in other reinforcements.

Utrecht’s Sports Director Jordy Zuidam said in May: "It's clear Sam is above our salary cap. But we reached an agreement with Rangers that was acceptable to us. Now we have to find a way with Sam and his club to keep him.

"We are fully committed to signing Sam permanently. He is a very important member of our team. We did everything we could to bring him here on loan and we will do everything possible to bring him here on a permanent deal.

"We have spoken to him several times and he is really a boy who is obsessed with football. He has said that he wants to finish the season, but is definitely considering it. We will look for all possibilities to keep him. I hope that is enough."

Their former boss Rob Alflen has also recently urged his old team to bring him back: “Putting all your money on (David) Min as number 9 can also be dangerous for a club like FC Utrecht. In any case, you don’t know whether he will immediately compete at the level.

“But you also don’t know how he will deal with the pressure of a club like FC Utrecht. So it is very nice if he can first see how Lammers is doing and develop from there, so to speak.”

However, it is yet to be known whether Utrecht will move in for him again. They have signed David Min and Noah Ohio in his position.

Therefore, Rangers may need to find an alternative home for him.

Lammers rose up through the ranks at PSV and broke into their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Heerenveen to get some experience.

He then moved to Italy and had three years on the books at Atalanta, some of which he spent away at Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria.

The Dutchman has had a lot of teams over recent years and could do with laying down some roots somewhere.