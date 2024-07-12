Rangers 'really busy' on the transfer front as Philippe Clement shares update

Philippe Clement. | Getty Images

Rangers are in the market for more signings over the coming weeks

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has said they have been ‘watching’ a ‘lot’ of players recently.

It has been a busy start to the summer for the Gers on the transfer front, with more potentially on the way between now and the end of the window.

Rangers are looking to pip rivals Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title in the next campaign after missing out on top spot again last season.

Clement has shared this recruitment update, as per a report by the Daily Record: “It’s not a point now to rate [the window]. The one thing I have learned is to work hard, work hard with the players who are there and you never know how fast things go. You are not in control of that.

“With players you want you first need to convince them to come and then you need to convince their team that you pay the right amount of money. You can only make an evaluation on September 1. That is my reality. Sometimes you do business early, sometimes it can be the last day.

“It depends on the market. Also, my experience tells me that in the years you have World Cups or Euros, the market starts slower. We have been really busy already with watching a lot of players. Already we have done really good things for the future of the club.”

Rangers have brought in defenders Jefte and Clinton Nsiala from Fluminese and AC Milan respectively, whilst goalkeeper Liam Kelly has joined from Motherwell to bolster their options between the sticks.

They have also landed midfielder Connor Barron from Aberdeen, as well as sealing the signature of Mohamed Diomande on a permanent basis from Nordsjaelland.

Striker Hamza Igamane has been snapped up from FAR Rabat but Clement has provided this update on him: "He will not be ready to start. He’s never trained or played physically at this level. He comes out of a holiday too so we need to build him up. We have other players like Barron and Jefte who can get there faster. It is not easy to replace five players and Robby also without money coming into the club.

“That is not an easy thing. It’s focusing on everyone to get the best out of them. We have players coming back from long-term injury, several in fact. We cannot train them in the same way. Several won’t be ready for the 90 minutes, I know that so we still have a lot of things to do. We have to focus on every single individual story and how to get the best out of them.”

On the outgoings front, John Lundstram and Borna Barisic have left and have both been signed by Trabzonspor in Turkey. Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin are now free agents.

Ianis Hagi and Sam Lammers are back at Rangers though following their loan spells away last term and their futures remain up in the air. Clement needs to decide whether to cash in on them.