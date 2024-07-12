Former Rangers star tips Celtic legend to lead Championship club to promotion

Scott Brown. | Getty Images

The ex-Celtic ace will be locking horns with the former Rangers man

Former Rangers player Derek McInnes has tipped Celtic favourite Scott Brown to guide Ayr United to promotion from the Scottish Championship next season.

McInnes’ Kilmarnock side were beaten 3-2 by Brown’s side in their recent pre-season friendly.

Killie are in Europa League qualifying action against Cercle Brugge later this month.

Speaking after their game against Ayr, their manager said: “Ayr are ahead of us in their preparation. They’ve played more minutes and started back earlier. At this stage of the season it shows. They try to rumble you up and we looked a wee bit undercooked.

“That said, it’s a mistake for the first goal. Big Robby knows that. Pre-season is there to iron out mistakes, not just from him but everybody. The second one was the one that annoyed me. We got in a bad position and allowed them to punish us. The third goal I’ve seen back and it’s never a penalty.

“I’m disappointed for the support. Hopefully in the future we can have a proper game with Ayr if they ever get to the Premier League. I think Broonie might just be the manager to get them there.”

Brown was on the books at Celtic from 2007 to 2021 after joining them as a youngster from Hibernian.

He went on to make 619 appearances in all competitions and scored 46 goals.

The Dunfermline-born man then hung up his boots after a final spell at Aberdeen and has since delved into the coaching game.

He was handed his first role as a number one in England with Fleetwood Town and guided them to a 13th place finish in League One in his first season.

However, he was sacked by the Cod Army in September last year after a poor run of form. The North West club have since been relegated to League Two.

Ayr threw him a managerial lifeline in January and he has since won 41.2% of matches in charge at Somerset Park.

Speaking after their win over Kilmarnock, Brown said: “Kilmarnock brought a strong team and we competed well. We were calm, composed and dealt with their threat quite well.

“Now the hard work starts. You can’t go all the way through pre-season unbeaten and start to go into cup competitions expecting to get beat. You have to keep that winning mentality.”

He added: “There’s a togetherness at the club, whether it’s the kitman, the kitchen staff or the players, we all want the best for the club. The new stand opening, it looks like a proper football club. The chairman’s got that drive, we’ve got that drive and we want to maintain that as much as we possibly can.”

Promotion is the aim for Ayr next term as they look to get into the same league at both Celtic and Rangers in the future.

They have boosted their squad with some new signings over recent times such as Scott McMann, Anton Dowds, George Oakley, Marco Rus, Jake Hastie and Ethan Walker, with more potentially on the way.