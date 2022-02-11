Aaron Ramsey is in contention to make his first start against the League Two side at Galabank, while Filip Helander is also likely to be involved

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed defender Filip Helander is set to return to action against Annan Athletic this weekend.

The Swedish centre-back hasn’t featured for the Light Blues since September since being stretched off with a serious knee problem during a 2-1 win over St Johnstone.

Helander had to undergo surgery on the injury but the 28-year-old returned to training last month and is now ready to make his first start under Van Bronckhorst in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie at Galabank.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is targeting a return after the winter break. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

On loan Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also in contention to make his first start in Dumfriesshire.

The Dutch boss also provided fitness updates on centre-back Leon Balogun, who was replaced after just 18 minutes against Hibernian on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is still feeling the effects of a heavy challenge from Hearts’ Beni Baningime during last Sunday’s 5-0 victory, while playmaker Ianis Hagi has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Filip has been training for a few weeks and will be involved tomorrow. I am really happy for him after a spell out.

“Leon had a scan and it was very positive, it wasn’t as bad as we first thought. Ryan will return to training this weekend.

“Aaron is fit to start (on Saturday), he is getting better and fresher every day.