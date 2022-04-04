Mark Hateley believes the Scottish champions have relied on talisman Alfredo Morelos too much in recent seasons

Mark Hateley reckons it will take up to four transfer windows for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to stamp his authority on the football club.

The Light Blues legend has criticised the Ibrox board for their lack of investment in the playing squad following their disappointing 2-1 Old Firm defeat yesterday.

The result was a major blow to the Scottish champions hopes of retaining their title as they look to overturn a six-point deficit with just six games remaining.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: Rangers' Aaron Ramsey makes it 1-0, beating Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Gers striker Hateley, who scored 87 goals during his five-year spell between 1990-1995, believes the absence of injured striker Alfredo Morelos was a major blow as his old club don’t have an alternative option.

Asked whether that has been too much reliance places on the Colombian in recent season, Hateley said: “I think Alfredo has come on to a game this season, especially since Christmas.

“I’ve seen a marked improvement in his all-round game. I’ve said for a long time that at this stage of the season you need everybody fit and having an impact in games.

“Alfredo does that, he scores goals at every level and a figure like him missing is a big loss.

“Have we relied on him too much? Possibly so. Why have we relied on him too much? Because of a lack of investment carrying on from the back of last season.

“I always say we have to build from a place of strength. We did that when I played here.

“When Steven (Gerrard) was here, he’d probably be listening to Walter Smith’s advice which would be to build from a place of strength. Winning the league will always do that.

“I feel the squad is good but we haven’t brought any fresh blood in.”

Van Bronckhorst has previously come under fire for opting to stick with a core group of players rather than look at different options and Hateley admits new additions were required in previous transfer windows.

He added: “In the period I played here in the nine-in-a-row, it was demand after demand after demand. You set the bar very high and in my era, if you dropped below those performance levels you were out the club.

“It’s good to bring in fresh blood of a quality that is always going to challenge for a first-team spot and it keeps everybody focused and on their toes. It keeps the fans happy as well.

“It’s been a bit erratic this season, but cast your mind back a month or so to the Dortmund game, that sort of performance is in this Rangers side.

“That performance looked like it was on again during the first five minutes yesterday, but performances like that have been sporadic this season.”

Some Rangers fans have voiced their displeasure towards Van Bronckhorst over their lacklustre domestic form but Hateley believes the Dutchman must rally his squad quickly and get back to winning ways.

He stated: “He’s had a window. A new manager coming in at this level under these demands would probably need three or four to put his mark on the football club.

“It was important we won the game, that didn’t happen, so it’s important now to focus on the next game and that’s what Gio will be doing.

“He’s got to gather everyone together again. It’s a massive game on Thursday coming forward and a massive game against St Mirren on Sunday then a semi-final against your biggest rivals again.