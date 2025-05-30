The Rangers takeover by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises has now been confirmed.

Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe have provided further reasoning behind the Rangers takeover, in a letter to supporters of the Ibrox club.

A US consortium backed by the US health insurance tycoon and 49ers Enterprises has been officially announced after months of speculation. The new leadership at Rangers have committed to investing a sizeable £20 million into the club currently, which is subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting on June 23rd.

Leeds United are already under the control of 49ers Enterprises and fans are desperate to see the club challenging Celtic again at the top of Scotland’s Premiership. In a joint address to supporters, Cavenagh and Marathe have pledged the full force of 49ers Enterprises to this project and that their first priority will be to hire a permanent head coach. That is something they say is already in the stages of happening.

49ers Rangers takeover declaration sent

“Dear Rangers Supporters, We are proud to be entering a new chapter for this extraordinary club. This moment is the result of months of thoughtful discussions with club leadership and our shared confidence in Rangers’ success going forward. To that end we’d like to tell you a bit about our thinking. Simply put – our goal is to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe, while laying a foundation of financial sustainability for the future.

“As our first step, we are investing fresh capital into Rangers, which will be strategically deployed on and off the pitch. While we recognise the importance of resources, we believe that thoughtful, disciplined investment, guided by a clear strategy, is the path to enduring success. Every decision, whether sporting or business, will be made with the club’s long-term success and sustainability in mind. We aim to leverage the full strength of 49ers Enterprises’ sporting expertise and operational experience, and are confident in Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell to lead this next phase. Our first priority together is clear: hiring a new men’s Head Coach. That process is already well underway, and we look forward to sharing more updates soon. We will also look to invest in talent for our teams.”

49ers message to Rangers fans

The pair continued: “Moving forward, we are reconstituting the Board to bring in a few new voices and skill sets. We all owe a special thanks to the previous Board for their service. They stepped up in a difficult moment when the club needed them and laid the foundation for what comes next.

“Above all, we know that true success comes from understanding and honouring what makes this club special. In our time getting to know Ibrox, Glasgow, and you, we’ve felt the pride, history, and passion that set Rangers apart. You have made it clear what this club means to you, and we take the responsibility of leading this club seriously. We look forward to seeing you at Ibrox soon. For now, we’ll keep working, and we can’t wait for what’s ahead.