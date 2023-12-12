Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's another massive weekend ahead in Scottish football for both Glasgow sides as Celtic look to recover from their first league defeat and Rangers target the first silverware of the season.

The Hoops host Hearts on Saturday having lost 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last weekend while Philippe Clement's side take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup final. Before that though, there is European action for both while the January transfer window fast approaches.

Rangers are said to be in a 'three way race' to sign an experienced Premier League defender from Everton as EFL Championship sides Watford and Middlesbrough also eyeing a deal. Meanwhile, Celtic continue to be linked with Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski and Don's chief executive Alan Burrows has commented on the North Macedonian's future at Pittodrie. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, December 12:

Rangers, Middlesbrough and Watford in 'three way race' to sign Everton defender

Per a report from Football Insider, Rangers are in a 'three way race' with EFL Championship sides Middlesbrough and Watford to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate in January. The 27-year old is currently on loan at Southampton but the Toffees apparently want to end that spell early due to his lack of regular game time.

Holgate, a former England under 21 international, has made over 100 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club since signing from Barnsley in 2015. The 27-year old reportedly earns £70,00 per week at Goodison Park so would represent a significant wage investment for any of the three clubs linked with another loan move expected.

Aberdeen chief comments on Miovski future amid Celtic links

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows says that they are in 'no rush' to sell striker Bojan Miovski who is currently linked with a January move to Celtic. The North Macedonian has been the Dons star player this season and Burrows does expect him to eventually move on from Pittodrie and to play in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Speaking at the club's AGM, he said: "We are in no rush to sell Bojan Miovski. Aberdeen have a player trading model that requires you, at times when it suits you, to sell. However, that has to be at the value you believe is right for the club.