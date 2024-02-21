Malik Tillman during Rangers' 2-2 draw with Celtic in January 2023. Cr. Getty

He spent a successful year on loan at the club last season and now former Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman has opened up on his year in Glasgow and the 'intense' experience of playing in an Old Firm derby, speaking to The Athletic recently.

The 21-year-old moved to Rangers last year on a season long loan deal from Bayern Munich and was voted the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after notching 11 goals and four assists for the Ibrox giants. He has since moved to the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven on a similar deal, who are currently 10 points clear at the top of the league.

Speaking to The Athletic, Tillman opened up on his year in Scotland and the conversation quickly turned to the intensity of the Old Firm derbies and the fierce rivalry which exists between his former club and Celtic.

“After the first game against Celtic, I remember we weren’t allowed any away fans any more in the stadium, so it was just the whole stadium against you. If you score, nobody is going to cheer. It was crazy… completely different," explained Tillman.

The German born American international played against Celtic four times last year but was unable to taste victory as Rangers struggled for form under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and latterly Michael Beale as the club ended the season in a disappointing second place. However, Tillman admitted the experience of playing in one of the world's most fierce rivalries was unlike anything he has experienced in his career.