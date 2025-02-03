Here are some of the latest Rangers transfer headlines this deadline day.

Rangers rumours are beginning to rumble as the transfer window enters its final countdown.

There’s been a look to clear the decks to an extent at Ibrox in a fairly low-key recruitment period. Only Rafael Fernandes has arrived at the club on loan from Lille to bolster a defence that has had injuries aplenty.

Going out the way, Rabbi Matondo is one of the latest to make a move for the exit door, following in the footsteps of the likes of Kieran Dowell and Alex Lowry. Here are some of the latest stories on the agenda as Rangers enter the final way of the window.

Charm needed to swoon winger

In terms of incomings, one name that has been linked in the early stages of deadline day is Yorbe Vertessen, but a major amount of work will be needed if they are to get the 24-year-old into a Rangers jersey. The Belgian is well known to Rangers technical director Nils Koppen with the pair working together at PSV Eindhoven and they tried to sign him from Union Berlin before RB Salzburg came calling.

Matondo’s exit being sanctioned leaves them a winger short but they may have come in too late for Vertessen unless they pull out all the stops. A report in Belgium stated: “Rangers tried to convince Yorbe Vertessen to move to Glasgow. Barring a huge charm offensive, the Scots are too late.”

Yilmaz latest

Ridvan Yilmaz and returning to Turkey has been a never-ending story in recent transfer windows and boss Philippe Clement was forced to rubbish rumours around the left-back in January. Now on deadline day, more have come to the surface, with Turkish claims that an offer of three millions euros has been submitted by Besiktas for Yilmaz but Rangers are holding out for somewhere closer to five.

Clement said on Sunday prior to a win over Ross County which the defender missed: "He's injured. We can only let players go that perform well if we can replace them by better players, so I don't expect that in the case of Ridvan."