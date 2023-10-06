Rangers are searching for their next manager after sacking Michael Beale this week.

Rangers continue their search for a new manager following the dismissal of Michael Beale earlier this week. The 43-year-old joined the club just 10 months ago, having previously worked under Steven Gerrard during his title-winning stint at Ibrox.

However, after recording three defeats in seven matches and falling seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, Beale was shown the door. The Gers’ latest league result saw them fall 3-1 to Aberdeen at home and they currently sit third in the table, with St Mirren now ahead of them by three points.

Beale’s backroom staff also had their contracts terminated and Steven Davis has stepped in as interim manager while the club look to appoint a replacement.

A lot of names have been linked with the role and former Belgium international Philippe Clement is one of them. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the 49-year-old flew over to Glasgow this week to talk with the club so both parties could ‘express their vision and conditions.’

He reportedly headed back home without an agreement made ‘for the time being’ but Rangers are said to have ‘extensive interest’ in bringing him to Ibrox. Clement is also being scouted by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab but he has apparently ignored offers to move to the Pro League.

Clement last managed AS Monaco, the first club he worked with outside of his home soil. He is now searching for his next chapter but has made it clear in interviews during recent weeks that he does not see a return to Belgium and is instead after a fresh challenge.

