Celtic ace gets ‘huge’ pay rise as Rangers loanee opens up on ‘annoying’ squad status

The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines after the latest round of Scottish Premiership action.

It looks set to be a huge week in Scottish football as Rangers begin their search for a new manager following the sacking of Michael Beale last night.

Steven Davis will take charge of the Ibrox club in the interim and likely for Thursday’s Europa League trip to Aris Limassol and potentially this weekend’s league match at St Mirren. Meanwhile, over at Celtic Park the Hoops now have a four point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership following the weekend’s results and are seven points ahead of their Glasgow rivals.

As well as the action on the pitch there is also plenty going on behind the scenes with a Hoops star’s new deal reportedly seeing him get a ‘huge’ pay increase. Also, a Rangers player has been talking about his current loan spell away from the club. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, October 2:

Celtic star gets ‘huge’ pay rise with new contract

Matt O’Riley’s new Celtic deal includes a ‘huge’ pay rise on what the midfielder was previously earning and has apparently put him alongside some of the Hoops’ highest earners. That’s according to the Scottish Sun who claim the club have significantly increased the former MK Dons’ players salary.

There was widely reported to be summer interest from EFL Championship Leeds United in the Danish youth international and that had seemingly carried on past the close of the transfer window. However, this new deal has drawn a line under any talk that the 22-year old will be leaving Celtic Park in the near future.

Rangers star on ‘annoying’ lack of starts during loan spell

Alex Lowry has said it is ‘annoying’ that he is not currently a regular starter at Hearts but says as long as the team continues to get positive results then he is happy. The Rangers midfielder joined the Edinburgh club on loan last month and scored the winning goal in their Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie against Kilmarnock last week.

