The former Bayern Munich and Southampton coach is now front runner for the Ibrox vacancy

Danny Rohl was on Kevin Thelwell’s shortlist for the Rangers job in the summer, however a clause in his Sheffield Wednesday contract put the Gers’ Sporting Director off.

After Steven Gerrard bowed out of the race for a potential Govan return, Rangers are back to square one in their hunt for a new manager. Having initially held positive discussions with the board, the Liverpool legend felt the timing wasn’t right and didn’t progress further with the recruitment process. Gerrard only left Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ettifaq in January.

As one door closes, another one opens, as yet again, the usual suspects dominate the Ibrox shortlist for their new gaffer. Slaven Bilic, Kevin Muscat and Derek McInnes’ names are all being muttered, however the front runner looks to former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Rohl. Thelwell was interested in the German’s services during the summer, however ended up opting for Russell Martin instead. As the 36-year old becomes the bookies favourite to replace Martin, the reason he didn’t head to Govan in the summer has came to light.

Seven figure release clause prevented summer move

According to Daily Record, Rohl’s Owls release clause in the summer was the reason he didn’t come to Glasgow. They say: “Rangers are going through the full process with Danny Rohl after his £2.5million release clause scared them off in the summer. The German was among the contenders but was quickly removed from the running when the seven-figure price was revealed.”

Rohl’s rejection by the Rangers hierarchy led to the appointment of Martin, who steered the club to their worst start to a season in 47 years. However, Thelwell and co will have no such dilemma now while considering Rohl as an option.

In a financially-burdened Wednesday side, Rohl decided leave the club in June over ‘a lack of dialogue’ with Dejphon Chansiri and the rest of the Hillsborough hierarchy. The former Owls boss’ departure came as a shock to the Yorkshire side’s fans, after he had two successful years in charge.

A young ideologist

At just 36-years of age, Rohl would be the youngest manager in the league if he was to be taken on at Rangers, however despite his relative-youth, he still has a wealth of experience of coaching at the highest level. He took charge of Sheffield Wednesday when they were in a relegation battle in 2023 but led them to survival on the final day of the season.

He then kicked on from that as The Owls finished 12th in the EFL Championship the following season. As the German boss was establishing Wednesday as a mid-table Championship side, reports started to surface that staff weren’t being paid at the club, which ultimately led to his disagreement with the owners. They now sit 23rd in the table, accumulating just six points from nine games.

While the Wednesday job was his first full-time managerial position, Rohl has coached at Champions League level before, with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. He was also he German National Team assistant coach from 2021-2023 under Julian Nagelsmann.