The Liverpool icon plus ex Rangers and Sunderland boss Beale have reacted to a big win.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale are amongst the Rangers men to react to a brilliant day for the club against Celtic.

Interim manager Barry Ferguson has guided the team to a 3-2 win away at their rivals, the first time an Ibrox boss has managed this since Liverpool icon Gerrard was at the helm. A back and forth affair was settled in the final few minutes by a thumping Hamza Igamane effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerrard won the title at Ibrox in his time as boss with Beale by his side as assistant. The latter’s stint in the manager’s chair was less successful and he was fired inside a year.

Rangers praise from ex managers

Both still keep Rangers close to heart. In attendance at Liverpool’s League Cup final at Wembley against Newcastle United, Gerrard posted a bicep emoji on Instagram with a picture of the score on Instagram as he gave a nod to his former club. Beale meanwhile had a direct message for Ferguson and co. He posted on the same platform: “Go on the famous. Excellent from Barry, his staff and players.”

Steven Gerrard hailed Rangers | Instagram

One of the scorers on the day was Mohamed Diomande. He told Rangers TV: “It was tough, we played 120 minutes on Thursday, and we had to come here and play a difficult game but all in all I am happy we got the three points, and we got the win.

“I saw the space and I ran, I saw Nico [Raskin] and I told him to flick it and he did. I just tried to put the ball down and control it and I am happy I got the goal. It was the first time I have played here in front of our fans. I am happy they were singing, and I am happy we gave them what they came for which was the three points and winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He (Ferguson) is helping us, we have seen how he played before, and he is giving his experience to us. We just go and express ourselves, he always says go and do what you are good at, and I am just happy I am free to play and get in the right positions. The little talks he is giving us is important, we also push each other, myself and Nico and we just try to give our best in the middle, and we run for the team and we do our best for the team.”