Rangers' nicola Docherty lifts the Sky Sports Cup

Rangers successfully retained the Sky Sports Cup for a second successive year after running out rampant 4-1 winners over Partick Thistle at a sun-kissed Tynecastle Park.

The current SWPL league leaders were strong favourites to lift the trophy against their part-time opponents, who were making their first ever national cup final appearance.

17-year-old Mia McAulay fired the Ibrox side into an early lead before Rachel Donaldson's wonder strike from distance drew Thistle level soon after. Rangers opened up a two-goal cushion before half-time, courtesy of strikes from Rachel Rowe and Rio Hardy.

And the silverware was all-but sealed when Aston Villa loanee Olivia McLoughlin calmly slotted into the net in the second half to round off the scoring in an entertaining contest and keep Rangers treble hopes alive.

Speaking post-match after getting her hands on the trophy, Gers head coach Potter said: "It is a special moment for me and a special moment for the club. I think it'll take a moment for me to reflect, but I am super proud of the girls. It was big for us to win this game and to have the performance as well. We knew we were going to have to get rid of the butterflies, get it out our system, but I think the girls dealt with it really well."

Partick Thistle boss, Brian Graham commented: "It is disappointing at the moment, but at the same time, you have got to be proud of the group. I thought in the first half they were excellent. It was an uphill battle after Rangers went 3-1 up. We tried to change the shape in the second half, but once it got to four, I didn't want my girls to be embarrassed given the performance they put in in the first half. It was small margins when you don't take chances. - you have got to want it again and hopefully go one better. I think the message is you are good enough and we go again."