Referee David Dickinson was criticised by two pundits for failing to spot the first-half incident at Ibrox

Alan Hutton insists his old club Rangers should have been awarded a first-half penalty in Sunday’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone at Ibrox - a decision that VAR failed to act on.

Gers frontman Cyriel Dessers appeared to be hauled back by his shirt in the penalty area under Saints defender Aaron Essel’s challenge. The Ghanaian, who had already picked up an earlier booking, was deemed fortunate to survive being sent for an early bath after clearly impeding Dessers as he attacked a corner kick.

Former Ibrox star Hutton was adamant referee David Dickinson should have pointed to the spot and felt aggrieved by the decision that was glossed over by Steven McLean who was on VAR duties at Clydesdale House.

Speaking on Premier Sports last night, Hutton said: “At first, I didn’t notice it. But when you look back at it, you see Essel holding his (Dessers’) top. It’s not just a little grab, it’s a full-on pull and I think he’s a very lucky boy.

“If you look at the referee there, he’s got a very good view of it so I’m surprised that action wasn’t taken. That’s a huge risk in the box. He’s already been booked. He’s very lucky.”

Fellow pundit Marvin Bartley was in agreement with Hutton, stating: “He’s got away with one there. As Alan says, Dessers shirt is clearly pulled back, he impedes him, he stops him being able to go forward. That’s a penalty kick all day and Rangers will be upset with that decision.”