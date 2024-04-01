Former Premier League referee strongly disagrees with raging pundit after 'nonsense' Rangers decision rant
Dermot Gallagher reckons VAR and David Dickinson were right to award a penalty to Rangers against Hibs.
Philippe Clement's side beat Nick Montgomery's men 3-1 on Saturday thanks to James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo goals. Controversy arose in the first half when Nectar Triantis was deemed to have fouled John Souttar inside the Hibs box with his arm.
Ref Dickinson was called across to the monitor by VAR and the penalty was given. Tavernier missed and Scott Wright's follow-up was ruled out for encroachment, but former Premier League referee Gallagher reckons it was the right call to give Rangers a spot-kick.
He told Ref Watch: "When I saw the replay and when it goes to VAR, absolutely right. What I would say is it's also a yellow card as flailing arm, catches him in the face. Credit to the VAR as when I first saw it I didn't think foul. When I see the replay, definitely a foul."
Gallagher added on the encroachment: "If he had size six boots instead of eight he wouldn't have encroached. Because it's him that scores, it's all about impact and who impacts on the rebound. This is where there is zero tolerance. Once his toe is over the line, that is it."
That goes against some strong punditry opinions, including Michael Stewart, who slammed the call. He told Sportscene: "That is nonsense.
"Ok, there is a collision but that's not a penalty kick. If you are giving a penalty for that, I mean give up! The ball is going over his head and Triantis is trying to jump for it, and he has got a booking and a yellow card against him.
"That is a nonsense. He will be feeling hard done by. The thing is if you think that is a penalty kick then you have to understand there is an element of risk, but somebody doesn't have to be blamed. There is a coming together and he is trying to head the ball."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.