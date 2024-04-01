Celtic and Rangers returned to action at the weekend, with both teams picking up wins - the Celts overwhelmed Livingston by a score of 3-0, as the Gers defeated Hibs by three goals to one. Ahead of the massive derby clash this weekend, here is a round-up of some of the biggest transfer stories making headlines today.

Celtic 'plan' to sign one of their loan stars on a permanent basis in the summer - meanwhile, rumours linking a Rangers player with a move away from the club have been dismissed as 'fake news'.

Celtic 'plan' to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis

Paulo Bernardo has been a solid signing since he joined Celtic on loan in the previous summer window - now, thanks to the option to buy clause in the Portuguese's contract, they are 'planning' to snap him up on a permanent basis.

This is according to a report from Football Insider. The Celts will be required to pay a fee of £6 million to bring him on board - head coach Brendan Rodgers is thought to be 'happy' with the way he is progressing at Celtic Park. So far this season, he has made 17 appearances in Scotland's top division, scoring three goals and notching up a pair of assists.

Ianis Hagi to Galatasaray rumours branded 'fake news'

Rangers star Ianis Hagi has been linked with a move to Galatasaray ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window - however, these claims have been dismissed as 'fake news'. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Emanuel Rosu, there are 'no talks between Hagi and Galatasaray at this point'.