Rangers are adjusting to life without a member of their talent team who is claimed to have headed south and 'started' work for Arsenal.

Academy chief Phil Cowen has played a vital role as Rangers’ lead talent spotter over the last two years and has played a crucial role in attracting young talent to Ibrox. Cowen’s association with Gers stretches back 15 years and he has helped the club in various different roles as an academy executive, scout, as well as working closely with Rangers in the Community.

The likes of Leon King, Alex Lowry and Ross McCausland are all recent examples of players who have come through the ranks during Cowen’s tenure, and the club have high hopes for Zak Lovelace, who has also made three appearances this term. Football Insider claims that Cowen informed Rangers of his intention to leave the club in October 2023 - shortly after the arrival of manager Philippe Clement.

The outlet also reveals that Cowen left his post his Ibrox two months later before starting a new position as Arsenal’s scouting department in January. He will now help Arsenal continue to recruit the best young talents as well as develop a clear plan for the future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal already have a strong cohort of young talent at their disposal at the Emirates Stadium. The likes of Ethan Nwaneri, 16, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, 17, are regarded as the top talents at London Colney. While in recent years players such as Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have all successfully made the jump into first team football with Folarin Balogun also earning a big money move to Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.