Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is expected to leave the club on a free transfer after a successful four year stay at Ibrox.

The two-time Scotland international arrived at Rangers from Sunderland in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer. In his first season, the ex-Burton Albion star made 11 league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side and was a member of the team which won the club’s first Premiership title in a decade - whilst also finishing the season unbeaten.

McLaughlin went on to make a further league 18 appearances in the following two seasons. During this period he notably played a key role in Rangers’ 2022 Scottish Cup triumph - he started the full match against his old club Hearts and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory as the Gers triumphed in extra time.

The Scottish goalkeeper hasn’t played a single minute of football for Rangers this season and has failed to even make the matchday squad at all since the summer signing of ex-Stoke City star Jack Butland - who is now considered an outsider for the England squad due to his heroics in goal this season.

McLaughin is considered to be the third choice goalkeeper at Rangers under Philippe Clement and is the understudy to both first choice goalkeeper Butland and back up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who has been promoted to second choice over the last six months.

Football Insider understands that McLaughlin will not be offered an extension to his existing contract when it expires this summer. This means that the 36-year-old will be available for clubs to purchase on a free transfer next season.