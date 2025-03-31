Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has had a mixed time at Rangers and is currently spending time at Birmingham City with familiar faces.

A Rangers player has admitted that he is likely to make a move from the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ben Davies has spent almost all of this season on loan at League One side Birmingham City who are making a push to return to the Championship at the first time of asking. They comfortably swept Shrewsbury Town aside at the weekend to go 13 points clear at the top of the table.

He joined the Blues on loan in August and has played 37 times, scoring once. Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has recruited heavily from Rangers, with Scott Wright making a permanent switch in the summer and Kieran Dowell joining on loan in January.

Rangers permanent exit chances considered

Now central defender Davies has been speaking on his future. The former Preston North End and Liverpool centre-back says he hasn’t contemplated his long term future but notes it may not be with Rangers.

He told Birmingham Live: “I haven’t thought about it. I came on loan to play a lot of games and hopefully help Birmingham back up and have a good season. I’m happy with how it’s going here but I’ll think about that and consider all my options in the summer. I’m going to work here till the summer then see what my agent says. I’m really enjoying it here so if the opportunity arose I’d consider it seriously. But it’s not really my decision at the minute so I’m going to wait and then see what’s happening.”

On the horizon is Peterborough United in the Vertu Trophy final. Davies added: “That would be a really successful season and we’ve put ourselves in a really strong position in both competitions, but we haven’t won anything yet. We’ve got the business end of the season to come so we’re fully focused on that.”

Chris Davies on Rangers loanees

His manager has been left delighted with him and Dowell after the pair combined for one of the goals in the win against Shrewsbury. He told club media: "Ben's been excellent for us. He's been calm, assured, good leadership qualities. But from set-pieces, we need to score more goals. I think it was a great ball from Kieran. He's added to our set-piece threat with his quality of delivery. For Ben, nice finish and you can see what it meant to him.

“The home support, it needs to feel for the opposition that they just want to get out of here. We have to make them feel like there's no escape. We go after them, we pressure them and we make our home advantage count. It's a great place to play. I think all of the players love playing here, there's a good feeling around the place. It's intimidating for the opposition and that's the way I like it and we have to continue that."