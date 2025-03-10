The Ibrox club are represented in the statistics experts’ dream team which also includes the likes of Victor Osimhen and Rayan Cherki.

Rangers are on course for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals after their 3-1 win away to Fenerbahce last week.

That result gives Barry Ferguson’s side a decent lead to try and keep a hold of after a double from Vaclav Cerny plus a goal from Cyriel Dessers saw them leave Turkey with the victory. They now welcome Jose Mourinho’s team to Ibrox this Thursday as they look to get the job done and book their spot in the last eight of the competition.

Amongst the success, one player from the Glasgow club has been recognised for his form in the competition as a whole this season. According to statistics experts WhoScored, the Rangers man has been good enough to earn his place in the best XI of the UEFA Europa League so far alongside players from Tottenham, Roma, Lyon and more.

Vaclav Cerny shining for Rangers in Europa League

That player is of course Vaclav Cerny who brought his total goals for the 2024/25 competition to six with his double in Turkey. That is the same total mas Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray and one more than Manchester United’s £72 million forward Rasmus Hojlund has managed.

The Czech international has also chipped in with two assists and has an average overall rating in the competition of 7.4 according to WhoScored’s metrics. That’s enough to put him alongside the other stand out performers in the competition so far and here is how the dream team currently lines up:

GK - L. Perri (Lyon)- WhoScored rating = 7.0

RB - P. Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) - WhoScored rating = 7.3

LB - F. Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt) - WhoScored rating = 7.1

CB - G. Mancini (Roma) - WhoScore rating = 7.3

CB - K.M. Allister (Union St. Gilloise) - WhoScored rating = 7.3

RM - V. Cerny (Rangers) - WhoScored rating = 7.4

LM - Y. Akgun (Galatasaray) - WhoScored rating = 7.5

CM - R. Cherki (Lyon) - WhoScored rating = 7.7

CM - P. Berg (Bodo/Glimt) - WhoScored rating = 7.8

ST - V. Osimhen (Galatasaray) - WhoScored rating = 7.7

ST - B. Varga (Ferencvaros) - WhoScored rating = 7.6

Who Rangers could face in Europa League quarter finals if they beat Fenerbahce

The job isn’t done yet but Rangers have given themselves an excellent shot at making it to the quarter finals. The only other team in a better position after their first leg Round of 16 tie is Bodo/Glimt who beat Olympiacos 3-0 at home.

Lyon, like Rangers, were 3-1 winners away from home against FCSB while Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt both won 2-1 away from home against Viktoria Plzen and Ajax respectively. Roma were 2-1 winners at home to Athletic Club while AZ Alkmaar beat Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham 1-0 at home.

The only Round of 16 first leg tie to end in a draw saw Manchester United held 1-1 by Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. So it is very finely poised in the competition ahead of the second leg of the Round of 16 ties which take place this week.