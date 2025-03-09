Rangers 3-1 Europa League last-16 first leg victory over Fenerbahce in Istanbul has been described as ‘unexpected’ by a former Southampton star

Rangers have been warned their Europa League last-16 tie against Fenerbahce is not over - despite Barry Ferguson’s side holding a 3-1 first leg advantage ahead of the return fixture at Ibrox this week.

The Serbian international - capped 111 times - said: “It was definitely an unexpected result for us. Rangers are a very good team but we are also a very good team. Unfortunately, we conceded very easy goals we shouldn’t have.

“We should have been more organised but we weren’t and they punished us. We are behind and of course we now have to focus on the second leg and go to Rangers to win. We’ve no choice now.”

Cyriel Dessers and a Vaclav Cerny brace secured a precious win for the Gers, with Alexander Djiku netting for the hosts to keep Jose Mourinho’s men in the tie. Should Rangers progress to the quarter-final, they would face either Roma or Athletic Bilbao.

And the Govan outfit will be backed by another capacity Ibrox crowd with the Union Bears announcing plans for a fan march between Cessnock subway station to the stadium ahead of Thursday’s clash, which will start at 6.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

A social media statement released by the ultras group read: “Fan March Fenerbahce. The Union Bears have organised a fan march before Thursday night's match. 18:30 - Cessnock subway station.”

The group added: “Fan March information for Thursday. We also invite those with ID to 3 Cheers Pub from 3pm on Thursday.”