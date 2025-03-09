Rangers are looking for a new manager and we asked AI to name some contenders including former Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds United and Sunderland men.

A dismal season on the domestic front has brought the end of the Philippe Clement era, leaving interim boss Barry Ferguson to chase down glory in the Europa League, where they hold a 3-1 lead on Fenerbahce in the last 16 going into leg two. Ferguson remains in charge until the end of the season and then Rangers will look to appoint a gaffer for the long term.

We asked AI tool, Grok, to create a contenders list for ideal Rangers manager contenders. It stated: “These selections are informed by current trends in football management, Rangers’ needs for a competitive edge, and the club’s historical context, while avoiding any invented or unsupported claims.

“Rangers need a manager who can bridge the gap to Celtic, restore fan confidence, and maximize a squad in transition. . The choice depends on whether Rangers prioritize stability, ambition, or a bold reset—likely a decision for the summer unless Ferguson’s interim stint falters dramatically.”

Here are some of the candidates Grok suggested.

Steven Gerrard

“Gerrard remains a Rangers legend after leading the club to the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership title, ending Celtic’s dominance. His familiarity with the club, its fans, and the Scottish football landscape makes him a sentimental and strategic fit. Free agent after leaving Al-Ettifaq in 2024. His return would be a high-profile move to rekindle past success. His recent struggles in Saudi Arabia might raise questions, but his Ibrox track record speaks volumes.”

Kevin Muscat

“A former Rangers player, Muscat has proven himself as a winner, securing titles with Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F. Marinos. His attacking philosophy aligns with fan expectations, and he was previously interviewed for the role in 2023. Managing Shanghai Port, where he won a league and cup double in 2024. He’s hinted at staying, but a compelling offer could tempt him. His experience in Asia and Australia could translate well to Scotland’s intensity.”

Kjetil Knutsen

“Knutsen’s transformative work at Bodø/Glimt—winning three Norwegian titles and embarrassing Celtic in Europe—marks him as a rising star. His high-pressing, attacking approach could challenge Celtic’s supremacy. Still at Bodø/Glimt, but frequently linked with bigger jobs. Luring him from Norway mid-season could be tricky, but his stock is rising fast.”

Derek McInnes

“A former Rangers midfielder, McInnes brings stability and Scottish football nous. His success at Aberdeen (League Cup win) and Kilmarnock (promotion and top-six finishes) shows he can deliver results. Managing Kilmarnock. He rejected Rangers in 2017, which might linger with fans, but his pragmatic style could steady the ship.”

Frank Lampard

“Lampard’s pedigree as a player and his managerial stints at Derby and Chelsea suggest he could handle Rangers’ pressure cooker. His attacking ethos could lift a squad needing inspiration.”

Michael Beale

“Beale’s prior stint as Rangers manager (2022-2023) and his role as Gerrard’s assistant during the title win give him insider knowledge. He knows the squad and the club’s demands. His earlier exit after poor results might make this a tough sell to fans, but redemption could be on the table.”

Scott Parker

“Parker’s promotions with Fulham and Bournemouth highlight his ability to build competitive teams. His attacking style could refresh Rangers’ approach. Limited experience outside England, but his Champions League exposure with Club Brugge adds depth.”

Oliver Glasner

“Glasner’s success at Eintracht Frankfurt (2022 Europa League win) and his high-intensity tactics could elevate Rangers in Europe and domestically. He expressed interest in the job in 2023. Managing Crystal Palace, but a poor run could see him move. Extracting him mid-season would be costly, but his pedigree is undeniable.”

Jesse Marsch

“Marsch’s energetic, pressing style worked wonders at RB Salzburg and could disrupt Celtic’s rhythm. His experience in high-stakes environments suits Rangers’ ambitions. Managing Canada, with no club role since Leeds United in 2023. His international focus might delay availability, but his club-level hunger remains.”