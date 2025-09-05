A photo of the Rangers talent in a Nottingham Forest jersey has emerged online

Rangers talent Blair McLure has completed a switch to Nottingham Forest, as he’s pictured in his new club’s jersey.

The Northern Irish youth international spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts while at Ibrox after moving from Linfield in his homeland. He has now penned a loan deal with an option to buy with the City Ground club, and while there has been no official confirmation, a photo of him with a Nottingham Forest jersey on has been leaked online.

It has also been claimed despite no white smoke on confirmation that it is a done deal. He heads south of the border as a highly rated talent that the Premier League club want a look at, but he remains contracted to Rangers for now.

The Herald claim: “Blaine McClure has left to join Nottingham Forest. The 18-year-old academy talent has moved to the Premier League club on loan, with an option to buy included as part of the deal. The Northern Ireland Under-19 international moved to Glasgow two years ago in the summer of 2023.

“He joined from Linfield. McClure has now decided to try his luck in England with Forest's Under-21s. He is highly rated back home in Northern Ireland. He has progressed through all youth groups of the national side, and currently has 12 caps to his name with the U19s.”

His time at Kelty Hearts is something McClure feels he will benefit from, as he prepares to take the next step in his career. The midfielder told club media: “I definitely took more confidence from my game, especially playing against more experienced players. I feel as if I’ve proved myself as well, going out and getting men’s football. I also feel as if I’ve added a streetwise element to my game, because going there, if you’re one or 2-0 up and going for the win, you need to be more streetwise than at Under-18s level.

“Those players have been in the game a long time and they drill it into you. I feel more confident after going out and testing myself. At first, you’re Tuesday and Thursday nights are no longer your own because the drive up to Kelty is two hours.

What Rangers talent learned from loan spell

“I would come in here in the morning then through to training in the evening. It’s obviously different, but I thought I adapted quite well and I enjoyed it. I was quite unsure what to do. I spoke to my dad, my agent, and a couple of coaches who all thought it was best for me at this point of my career.

“I thought it would be a crucial step whether to go or not, and I was in my two minds about it. I spoke to Stevie Smith who has been in that situation before as a player, and he thought it was best for me. I didn’t really know much about Scottish League One coming from Northern Ireland, so I done a little bit of research and thought it was the right move for me.

“I was thinking more about myself because I felt like I could do with the experience. I wanted to see what the next challenge was and test myself against players who are more experienced and physical than I am. It was beneficial and, looking back now, I don’t regret the decision.”