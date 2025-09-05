The former AC Milan youth product has been attracting interest from a club in Poland ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window may be closed for clubs in Scotland - but there are teams in other European leagues that are still able to conduct business over the coming days.

And one member of Russell Martin’s Rangers squad could still head through the exit door after it was reported that defender Clinton Nsiala was in advanced talks over a loan move to Dynamo Kyiv on deadline day, only for the player to remain in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An agreement had been reached between the two clubs, but the Frenchman decided against the transfer and Light Blues chiefs are now exploring other options for the 21-year-old, who is not viewed as part of head coach Martin’s plans.

Nsiala also had interest from Belgian sides earlier this summer with KV Mechelen and Zulte Waregem understood to be keen on securing his services. And they can still finalise a last-minute deal with the transfer deadline in Belgium open until Monday, 8 September.

Ambitious Polish club eyeing Rangers defender after option removed

However, fresh reports in Poland claim Nsiala could head to the Ekstraklasa instead with the former AC Milan youth starlet emerging as a target for ambitious outfit Pogon Szczecin.

According to Goal.pl journalist Piotr Kozminski, Pogon are looking to add more defensive cover to their squad after conceding 13 goals in their first seven games this season and Nsiala fits the profile for a left-sided centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our findings indicate that Pogon is also looking forward a left-footed center-back,” The report stated. “As we’ve learned, the trail leads to Scotland, specifically Glasgow Rangers.”

At present, it’s unclear whether they are plotting a loan move or a permanent transfer, but it’s suggested that Pogon want to kick-start negotiations with the Gers ahead of their window slamming shut on Monday.

Nsiala hasn’t been afforded much game-time since arriving at Ibrox from Italy and his departure now looks imminent. He was left out of the 24-man Europa League squad earlier this week, fuelling more speculation about his future.