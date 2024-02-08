It has been a season of ups and downs for Rangers but now their title challenge is full steam ahead after the remarkable turnaround in form since the appointment of Philippe Clement.

The Belgian has steered Rangers into a commanding position that sees them in touching distance of league leaders Celtic - and they could leapfrog them next week if they win their game in hand against Ross County.

But who have been Rangers most vital players this term? Who has shone above the rest and become the go-to-man when Ibrox needs it most? Here are Rangers top 12 performers so far this season - according to popular football stats app FotMob.

1 . James Tavernier - 8.29 The Rangers skipper has been named Player of the Match 11 times by FotMob and sits top of their rankings table. Photo: SNS

2 . John Lundstram - 7.62 Despite picking up no Player of the Match awards from the site, he is one of Rangers most consistent performers and comes second on the list. Photo: SNS

3 . Borna Barisic - 7.62 A surprise entry in the top three is Croatian left Barisic. He's had to battle with Ridvan Yilmaz for the left back spot but, according to FotMob, he has been one of Rangers top performers this term. Photo: SNS