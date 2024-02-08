It has been a season of ups and downs for Rangers but now their title challenge is full steam ahead after the remarkable turnaround in form since the appointment of Philippe Clement.
The Belgian has steered Rangers into a commanding position that sees them in touching distance of league leaders Celtic - and they could leapfrog them next week if they win their game in hand against Ross County.
But who have been Rangers most vital players this term? Who has shone above the rest and become the go-to-man when Ibrox needs it most? Here are Rangers top 12 performers so far this season - according to popular football stats app FotMob.