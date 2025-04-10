Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How the Rangers players rated in the Europa League quarter-final first leg 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox

Valiant Rangers secured a hard-fought goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at Ibrox - after playing almost 80 minutes with ten men.

Barry Ferguson’s side, who were dealt an early blow when centre-back Robin Propper was sent off after a VAR review for a challenge on Inaki Williams and denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity after just 12 minutes, stuck to their task doggedly, with goalkeeper Liam Kelly pulling off a string of excellent saves to deny the Spanish outfit.

The Light Blues suffered another setback midway through the second half when teenage midfielder Bailey Rice had to be stretched off with a nasty facial injury before late drama ensued in Govan.

After Kelly made a sensational double save just before half-time, the La Liga side had the ball in the back of the net in the closing stages. But following another lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out and a penalty awarded instead for a handball by Gers defender Dujon Sterling.

However, stand-in stopper Kelly - replacing the mistake-ridden Jack Butland between the sticks as one of SIX changes made by Ferguson pre-match - was not to be denied a clean sheet, producing an excellent save with his legs to thwart substitute Alex Berenguer from the spot.

Sterling was then forced off with an injury deep into stoppage time as Ferguson’s troubles began to stack up, but the hosts stood firm to claim a gritty draw and leave the tie finely poised ahead of next week’s second leg in San Mames with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Rangers players fared at Ibrox, according to WhoScored.com.

GK - Liam Kelly (8.2/10)

Simply outstanding. Ferguson made the bold decision to make the change in goal but it paid off. Outstanding double save shortly before the interval. Saved Sancet’s goal-bound header. Terrific save with his legs to deny Berenguer’s penalty. A heroic display.

RWB - James Tavernier (7.4/10)

Presented Dessers with a great chance from a free-kick. Nico Williams gave him a difficult time but stuck he stuck to the task and contained his threat relatively well.

RCB - Dujon Sterling (6.4/10)

Worked extremely hard. Made a superb last-ditch block from Sannadi. Unfortunate to concede the penalty for handball. Forced off injured in the closing stages with all subs made.

CB - Robin Propper (5.4/10)

Will be breathing a huge sigh of relief. Shown a red card for a clumsy challenge on Williams on the edge of the box, seeing his initially caution upgraded by the referee.

LCB - Leon Balogun (6.6/10)

Strong block from Williams’ effort in the first-half shortly after Propper’s sending off. Started the second half strongly and was pretty solid on the whole.

LWB - Ridvan Yilmaz (6.8/10)

Had a couple of nervy moments before being forced to drop into central defence. Subbed just beyond the hour mark.

CM - Nicolas Raskin (6.5/10)

Battled extremely well. Covered every blade of grass and competed well. His quality and composure in tight areas is impressive to watch.

CM - Bailey Rice (6.4/10)

A big opportunity for the 18-year-old to impress. Displayed great maturity before suffering a nasty knock following a collision. Stretched off.

LCF - Ianis Hagi (6.8/10)

Got into some promising areas and carried out his defensive duties well. Subbed.

RCF - Vaclav Cerny (7.0/10)

Lively start, flashing an shot from long range off target. Lacked service at times. Whipped in a terrific set-piece which Dessers failed to convert. Subbed.

CF - Cyriel Dessers (6.2/10)

Passed up two decent chances, one from a Tavernier free-kick and secondly from Cerny’s teasing cross from another set-piece. Subbed.

Subs used: Barron (6.2), Jefte (6.3), Igamane (6.2), Bajrami (6.0), McCausland (6.1).