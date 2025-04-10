Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A red card has gone against Rangers in the first half of their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie against Athletic Bilbao

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have lost defender Robin Propper to a straight red card against Athletic Bilbao- but what do the football lawmakers say about the decision that has gone against Barry Ferguson’s men in their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie?

The Dutch centre-back was sent off by Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs following a VAR review for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity after just 12 minutes. Propper was initially cautioned for a foul on Inaki Williams on the edge of the box, but Kovacs upgraded his on-field call to brandish a straight red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had the foul been committed inside the box, then Propper would only have been shown a yellow card. The 31-year-old - one of six changes made by Ferguson to the starting XI from last weekend’s 2-0 Premiership defeat to Hibernian, attempted to play the ball as Williams looked to get a shot away but got his challenge all wrong as he connected with opposing player.

And IFAB guidelines state that the denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity outside the box MUST result in a red card. The rules are different, though, if a foul is made inside the box.

Should a player commit a foul while attempting to play the ball in the box in a goal-scoring opportunity, then a yellow card is deemed sufficient.

IFAB laws on sending-off offences read: “denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity to an opponent whose overall movement is towards the offender’s goal by an offence punishable by a free kick (unless as outlined below).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rule on when a foul is committed inside the box states: “Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball or a challenge for the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.), the offending player must be sent off.”

Reacting to the decision live on TNT Sports, co-commentator Ally McCoist said: “It's a really harsh red card. He's [Propper] gone to try and win the ball, he's been beaten by a bit of skill. This is a big, big call.”

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson also gave his reaction to the flashpoint on BBC Radio Scotland, stating: “I agree it's harsh and on first viewing, you don't think it's ever going to be red, but he is last man. Williams is getting a shot away. I would say [Propper is denying a goalscoring opportunity]. It's a rubbish tackle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Steven Naismith agreed with Thompson’s view, adding: “I thought the red card was harsh initially, but Propper let's the ball through him and it's a poor, poor challenge. Athletic want to play the ball through quickly when they see space. That's the root of the problem. I think it is a red card.”