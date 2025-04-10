What IFAB rules say about red card against Rangers as VAR decision on Robin Propper gets ultimate verdict

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 21:52 BST
A red card has gone against Rangers in the first half of their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie against Athletic Bilbao

Rangers have lost defender Robin Propper to a straight red card against Athletic Bilbao- but what do the football lawmakers say about the decision that has gone against Barry Ferguson’s men in their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie?

The Dutch centre-back was sent off by Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs following a VAR review for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity after just 12 minutes. Propper was initially cautioned for a foul on Inaki Williams on the edge of the box, but Kovacs upgraded his on-field call to brandish a straight red.

Had the foul been committed inside the box, then Propper would only have been shown a yellow card. The 31-year-old - one of six changes made by Ferguson to the starting XI from last weekend’s 2-0 Premiership defeat to Hibernian, attempted to play the ball as Williams looked to get a shot away but got his challenge all wrong as he connected with opposing player.

And IFAB guidelines state that the denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity outside the box MUST result in a red card. The rules are different, though, if a foul is made inside the box.

Should a player commit a foul while attempting to play the ball in the box in a goal-scoring opportunity, then a yellow card is deemed sufficient.

IFAB laws on sending-off offences read: “denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity to an opponent whose overall movement is towards the offender’s goal by an offence punishable by a free kick (unless as outlined below).”

The rule on when a foul is committed inside the box states: “Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball or a challenge for the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.), the offending player must be sent off.”

Reacting to the decision live on TNT Sports, co-commentator Ally McCoist said: “It's a really harsh red card. He's [Propper] gone to try and win the ball, he's been beaten by a bit of skill. This is a big, big call.”

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson also gave his reaction to the flashpoint on BBC Radio Scotland, stating: “I agree it's harsh and on first viewing, you don't think it's ever going to be red, but he is last man. Williams is getting a shot away. I would say [Propper is denying a goalscoring opportunity]. It's a rubbish tackle.”

And Steven Naismith agreed with Thompson’s view, adding: “I thought the red card was harsh initially, but Propper let's the ball through him and it's a poor, poor challenge. Athletic want to play the ball through quickly when they see space. That's the root of the problem. I think it is a red card.”

