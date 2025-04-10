Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barry Ferguson names Rangers starting line-up for Europa League quarter-final first leg tie vs Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox

Barry Ferguson has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Athletic Bilbao in this evening’s Europa League quarter-final first leg tie at sun-kissed Ibrox.

Aiming to bounce back from a fifth successive home defeat, the Light Blues face the high-flying La Liga outfit who overcome Roma in the last-16 but have drawn their last two domestic games without scoring. They set fourth in the Spanish top-flight and boast the joint-best defensive record in any of Europe’s top leagues having conceded just 24 goals in 30 games.

Rangers, meanwhile, will look to put their domestic struggles to one side as they eye a second final appearance in four years, with the showpiece event due to be played at Bilbao’s stadium for the first time since 2012 next month.

As promised, Ferguson has make sweeping changes - SIX in total - from the line-up that started the 2-0 Premiership defeat to Hibs last weekend, with most notably first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland DROPPED for Liam Kelly.

Teenage midfielder Bailey Rice also comes into the side for just his second competitive start on a massive night for the club, with Ridvan Yilmaz, Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi and Robin Propper also drafted in from the start.

Suspended duo John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande miss out, with Butland, Jefte, Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane all dropping to the bench. Cyriel Dessers is given the nod to continue spearheading the attack. Youngsters Rydnn McGuire and Aiden McCallion also feature among the substitutes.

What has defender, Leon Balogun said?

“We were all fairly clear about the fact we are now in a quarter-final. It is separate from what’s happening domestically, and we need to focus on that. There is a massive opportunity for the players and the club.

“The last two days were pretty positive; everyone is aware of the domestic side, but we can focus on that after tomorrow night again. It’ll be a challenge tomorrow as they have some real good quality [in attack], but this is what you embrace.

“Personally, I don’t prepare any differently. I try to have a nice afternoon to wind down a bit. When you look at the [opposition], there’s not too much to look at – not because there’s not enough to see – because it’s pretty much known.

“They are special and a lot of things can happen in these games. It’s not a one-off but it can be because the occasion is so big. It’s a very special game and a quarter-final of the Europa League, so that in itself makes it massive already.It’s about bravery, believing in yourself, and reminding yourself what you’re capable of.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash in Govan...

Rangers starting XI (3-4-3):

Liam Kelly; James Tavernier (C), Dujon Sterling, Robin Propper, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz; Nicolas Raskin, Bailey Rice; Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Jack Butland (GK), Rydnn McGuire (GK), Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Nedim Bajrami, Jefte, Hamza Igamane, Ross McCausland, Findlay Curtis, Aiden McCallion, Danilo.

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Julen Agirrezabala, Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian, Oscar De Marcos (C), Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Juaregizar, Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Maroan Sannadi.

SUBS: Unai Simon (GK), Andoni Gorosabel, Aitor Paredes, Mikel Vesga, Alex Berenguer, Alvaro Djalo, Gorka Guruzeta, Unai Nunez, Unai Gomez, Benat Prados, Peio Canales, Adama Boiro.