GlasgowWorld rates all 29 Rangers players for the 2023/24 season so far, including two 8/10s and two 3/10s.

Rangers have made an underwhelming start to the 2023/24 campaign, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stages, losing three out of their first eight Scottish Premiership games and suffered an Old Firm derby defeat at Ibrox in front of their own supporters with no away fans present.

Michael Beale, ultimately, paid the price as the Ibrox board took the decision to sack the Englishman and have since appointed Belgian coach Philippe Clement as their new permanent manager on a three-and-a-half year contract.

Clement will be tasked with reducing the seven point gap that currently stands between the Gers and Glasgow rivals Celtic, while targeting League Cup silverware and a progression from their Europa League group.

Eight signings were made in the summer transfer window, with almost £15 million spent. Jack Butland, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes, Abdallah Sima (loan), Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Danilo were the additions, and some have created a far better impression than others.

The congested fixture schedule has been pushing players to the limits, but the warning signs were flashing from an early stage, with Rangers hammered 7-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying before a 1-0 defeat to their arch rivals left Beale in a precarious position.

With little signs of improvement, barring an impressive victory over Real Betis in their opening Europa League group stage match, Beale was shown the door to brind an end to his 10-month reign.

The October international break has given fans and the media alike time to reflect on the start of the season. We’ve sat down and rated individual players out of 10. The performances of 29 first-team stars have been evaluated. Click through the pages for a full analysis.

Rangers celebrate their second goal at Ibrox as they beat Livingston 4-0

2 . Jack Butland - Goalkeeper 8/10

3 . James Tavernier - Right-back 6/10